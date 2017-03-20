North America 'Cornerstone of Volvo CE's Global Plan', Says Company President

Construction equipment manufacturer has a strong manufacturing, distribution and sales organization in the US, and is confident about the country's long-term prospects, said Volvo CE president Martin Weissburg at the Volvo press conference at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2017. The Volvo Group has used its international press conference at the ConExpo-Con/AGG exhibition in Las Vegas to highlight how its extensive manufacturing, technology, distribution and sales organizations in the US are well positioned to support customers in North America long-term.

