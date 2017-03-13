New rail trail bridges to be installed in Cumberland County
New rail trail bridges are scheduled to be installed in Shippensburg and Newville March 21, the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail Council announced. The bridges are over Fogelsonger Road in Shippensburg and Big Spring Road in Newville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|Feb 17
|Michelle
|1
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan '17
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC