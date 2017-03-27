More accused 'street level' dealers f...

More accused 'street level' dealers facing charges after drug sweep

Wednesday Mar 29

Close to a dozen more suspected drug dealers have been arraigned after they were rounded up in a countywide drug sweep. Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed on Tuesday announced that 31 of 45 people targeted following months of investigations were in custody.

