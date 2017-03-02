Man accused of punching man, choking ...

Man accused of punching man, choking woman:a

Thursday Mar 2

Man accused of punching man, choking woman: Police log A Shippensburg man is charged after police said he allegedly punched a man and chocked a woman. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lEPVIw SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP - A Shippensburg man is charged after he allegedly punched a man and choked a woman, Pennsylvania State Police said Tre Oshea Igus, 24, is charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor strangulation, misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment, court documents show.

