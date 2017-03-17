Happenings around SU

Happenings around SU The Fashion Archives and Museum of Shippensburg University will debut a new exhibit this March. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nAryge The Fashion Archives and Museum of Shippensburg University will host an exhibit from 1-4 p.m. on March 25. The Fashion Archives and Museum of Shippensburg University will debut a new exhibit from 1-4 p.m. on March 25, which will run through Dec. 7. "Through the Lens of the Beholder: The Fine Art of Dress" features clothing and accessories for men, women and children from the 19th and 20th centuries.

