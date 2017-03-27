Chicken killers on the loose; Combos theft; donation box theft: Offbeat Police Blotter
A man has been charged with violating a protection from abuse order by going to his ex-girlfriend's house and "taking a brick from porch and smashing the windshield of her vehicle parked out front," according to police in Shippensburg. Carter was later located at a nearby bar and arrested.
