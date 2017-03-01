CASHS, SASHS support each others drama productions Local schools cooperate, promote each others almost back-to-back "Fiddler on the Roof" productions Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lAmO8Y SHIPPENSBURG - At least 30 Chambersburg Area Senior High School students and three adults will go to the March 11 performance of Fiddler on the Roof at Shippensburg Area Senior High School in support of that school's drama department's spring production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.