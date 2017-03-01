CASHS, SASHS support each others drama productions
CASHS, SASHS support each others drama productions Local schools cooperate, promote each others almost back-to-back "Fiddler on the Roof" productions Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lAmO8Y SHIPPENSBURG - At least 30 Chambersburg Area Senior High School students and three adults will go to the March 11 performance of Fiddler on the Roof at Shippensburg Area Senior High School in support of that school's drama department's spring production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|Feb 17
|Michelle
|1
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan '17
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC