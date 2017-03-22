Birth announcements: Jan. 3-14, 2017
Birth announcements: Jan. 3-14, 2017 The following announcements are for babies born between Jan. 3 and Jan. 14, 2017. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nD3qMU Shippensburg - Brooke Samantha Basehore and Nathaniel Patrick Robb, Shippensburg, had a son, Lennon Jay Robb, at 2:34 a.m. January 3, 2017, in Chambersburg Hospital.
