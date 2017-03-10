Birth announcements: Dec. 20-31, 2016
Birth announcements: Dec. 20-31, 2016 Babies born in Franklin County from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31, 2016 Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mb8CDX Shippensburg - Amanda Anne and Matthew William Jones, Shippensburg, had a son, Kai William Lee Jones, at 3:33 p.m. December 20, 2016, in Chambersburg Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 6.25 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|Feb 17
|Michelle
|1
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan '17
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC