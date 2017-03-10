Birth announcements: Dec. 20-31, 2016 Babies born in Franklin County from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31, 2016 Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mb8CDX Shippensburg - Amanda Anne and Matthew William Jones, Shippensburg, had a son, Kai William Lee Jones, at 3:33 p.m. December 20, 2016, in Chambersburg Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 6.25 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.