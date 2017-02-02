SU students unite to 'march for human...

SU students unite to 'march for humanity'

Thursday Feb 2

Thursday afternoon marked the 30th anniversary for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March for Humanity at Shippensburg University. Students, faculty and locals chant and march in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March for Humanity at Shippensburg University on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

