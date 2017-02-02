SU students unite to 'march for humanity' Thursday afternoon marked the 30th anniversary for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March for Humanity at Shippensburg University. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k1s6tI Students, faculty and locals chant and march in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March for Humanity at Shippensburg University on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.