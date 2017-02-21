Small group of protesters gather for ...

Small group of protesters gather for Lou Barletta district event

Read more: PennLive.com

A group of about three dozen protesters on Wednesday staged a small but vocal protest outside an event featuring Rep. Lou Barletta at Shippensburg University. The crowd, which gathered about an hour prior to the start of the event, was significantly smaller than those that have assembled across the country at events and town halls held by Republican lawmakers this week.

