Shippensburg man facing charges for waving gun, driving erratically on Interstate 81
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.- A Shippensburg man is facing charges after waving a gun and driving erratically on Interstate 81. Bradley Wyrick, 54, of Shippensburg is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault by physical menace and recklessly endangering another person for the incident.
