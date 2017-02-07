Shippensburg man charged in child's rape
Shippensburg man charged in rape of child A Shippensburg man is accused of sexual abuse against young girl several years ago. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kKo2l8 Shawn David Carbaugh, 36, is charged with two counts of felony rape of a child and attempted rape of a child, plus misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and attempted indecent assault.
