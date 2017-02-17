Shippensburg High School 'Spirit Rocks' defaced by swastikas
Shippensburg Area Senior High School's 'spirit rocks', a pair of small boulders on the edge of its campus, have stood for decades as a canvas for students to express school pride. But on Friday at 9 a.m., school officials discovered the rocks had been branded with a different message: two large, orange swastikas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|22 hr
|Michelle
|1
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan 28
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC