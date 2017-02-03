Punxsutawney Phil defended in rap song from Central Pennsylvania songwriting duo
The Central Pennsylvania songwriters who most recently gave us a theme song for Raystown Ray , the lake monster rumored to dwell in the Huntingdon County lake of the same name, are back with a rap number pleading the case for Punxsutawney Phil. In "Punxy Phil's Bad Rap, the Song Whisperers - Bill Dann, of Tyrone, and Jack Servello, of Shippensburg - present the weather-forecasting groundhog's argument: "C'mon folks, give me a break.
