Punxsutawney Phil defended in rap son...

Punxsutawney Phil defended in rap song from Central Pennsylvania songwriting duo

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: PennLive.com

The Central Pennsylvania songwriters who most recently gave us a theme song for Raystown Ray , the lake monster rumored to dwell in the Huntingdon County lake of the same name, are back with a rap number pleading the case for Punxsutawney Phil. In "Punxy Phil's Bad Rap, the Song Whisperers - Bill Dann, of Tyrone, and Jack Servello, of Shippensburg - present the weather-forecasting groundhog's argument: "C'mon folks, give me a break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb 1 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan 28 In2peace 4
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan 19 Pink Eye 7
Vincent martz Dec '16 martz friends 1
Shooting investigation in Shippensburg Nov '16 openmind693 1
News GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ... Oct '16 Slurpz7574 40
vincent eugene martz Sep '16 matt raffer 1
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC