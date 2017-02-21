Orrstown Bank Appoints Jeffrey S. Gay...

Orrstown Bank Appoints Jeffrey S. Gayman EVP/Market President

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: World News Report

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. , the parent company of Orrstown Bank and Wheatland Advisors, Inc. , announced today that Jeffrey S. Gayman has  been appointed Market President of the region encompassing greater Hagerstown in Maryland and the greater Chambersburg, Shippensburg, and Carlisle markets in Pennsylvania, effective immediately. Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, "It is critical that we maintain local decision making with strong bankers who are familiar with the markets they serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pot Feb 17 Michelle 1
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Snowflake 112
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb 1 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan 28 In2peace 4
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan '17 Pink Eye 7
Vincent martz Dec '16 martz friends 1
Shooting investigation in Shippensburg Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC