Orrstown Bank Appoints Jeffrey S. Gayman EVP/Market President

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. , the parent company of Orrstown Bank and Wheatland Advisors, Inc. , announced today that Jeffrey S. Gayman has been appointed Market President of the region encompassing greater Hagerstown in Maryland and the greater Chambersburg, Shippensburg, and Carlisle markets in Pennsylvania, effective immediately. Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, "It is critical that we maintain local decision making with strong bankers who are familiar with the markets they serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.