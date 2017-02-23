Institute for Retired Persons opens s...

Institute for Retired Persons opens springa

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

The Institute for Retired Persons spring semester, beginning March 7, will consist of stimulating, thought provoking talks on a multitude of topics ranging from politics, foreign affairs, history, literature, theater, physics, climate change and mor Institute for Retired Persons opens spring lecture series The Institute for Retired Persons spring semester, beginning March 7, will consist of stimulating, thought provoking talks on a multitude of topics ranging from politics, foreign affairs, history, literature, theater, physics, climate change and mor Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lzNfwF Dr. Alison Dagnes, a political science professor at Shippensburg University, will speak on the modern media in American politics at a lecture hosted by the Institute for Retired Persons at Wilson College on March 9. CHAMBERSBURG - The Institute for Retired Persons ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pot Feb 17 Michelle 1
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Snowflake 112
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb 1 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan 28 In2peace 4
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan '17 Pink Eye 7
Vincent martz Dec '16 martz friends 1
Shooting investigation in Shippensburg Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC