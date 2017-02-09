"How do trains drink?'/'They chug."
Listen to Robert Emmerich introduce The Big Apple , a hit song from 1937. Music written by Bob and performed by Tommy Dorsey's Clambake Seven with Bob on piano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Apple.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan 28
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|40
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC