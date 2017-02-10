Harrisburg officials oppose effort to rename Market Street Bridge
The Market Street Bridge in Harrisburg has served as a way to connect the East and West shores for nearly 200 years, but a proposal by a state senator to rename the historic bridge has proven divisive. The Senate Transportation Committee this week approved a proposal to change the name of the Market Street Bridge to the "Senator Harold Mowery Market Street Bridge."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan 28
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|40
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC