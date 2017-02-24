Gun laws reviewed for gun owners
Gun laws & gun owner responsibilities reviewed A concealed carry seminar will be held on Saturday, March 18, in the Shippensburg area. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lD7byI SHIPPENSBURG - A concealed carry seminar will be held on Saturday, March 18, at the Shippensburg Fish and Game Association, 4498 Maclays Mill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|Feb 17
|Michelle
|1
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan '17
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC