Franklin County area police log A Shippensburg man is accused of assaulting a store clerk, according to Shippensburg Police. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kFPIHC Marc A. Burns, 31, is charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, summary harassment and summary criminal trespass, court documents show.

