Franklin County area police log
Franklin County area police log A 22-year-old Chambersburg man is wanted on a murder charge in connection to a shooting last year. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m4wGrw CHAMBERSBURG - A 22-year-old Chambersburg man is wanted on a murder charge in connection to a shooting last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|Feb 17
|Michelle
|1
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Snowflake
|112
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan 28
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan '17
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC