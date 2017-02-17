Franklin County area police log A 22-year-old Chambersburg man is wanted on a murder charge in connection to a shooting last year. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m4wGrw CHAMBERSBURG - A 22-year-old Chambersburg man is wanted on a murder charge in connection to a shooting last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.