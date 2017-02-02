District court records for Adams County

District court records for Adams County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Evening Sun

Charles Frederick Hoover, of Shippensburg, paid $120.50 in costs and fines for control of property charges filed by Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. District court records for Adams County Charles Frederick Hoover, of Shippensburg, paid $120.50 in costs and fines for control of property charges filed by Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shippensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb 1 Pappy 102
News AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11) Jan 28 In2peace 4
Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a... Jan 19 Pink Eye 7
Vincent martz Dec '16 martz friends 1
Shooting investigation in Shippensburg Nov '16 openmind693 1
News GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ... Oct '16 Slurpz7574 40
vincent eugene martz Sep '16 matt raffer 1
See all Shippensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shippensburg Forum Now

Shippensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shippensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Shippensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC