Commissioners support opening access to countya

Commissioners support opening access to county radio system The Franklin County Commissioners appear set to add Mercersburg Academy to the county radio system. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2luqkoo CHAMBERSBURG - The Franklin County Commissioners appear set to approve a new action that will allow educational institutions with private security forces to be added to the county radio system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.