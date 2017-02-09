Actor, activist coming to speak at SU
B.D. Wong, an award-winning actor, author and activist will take the stage this month at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center.
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan 28
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|40
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
