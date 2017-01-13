Shippensburg University recently received a $58,000 rebate for reducing electrical usage by 1,400 megawatt hours from previous years with the use of a new air conditioning system. SU rewarded for energy efficiency Shippensburg University recently received a $58,000 rebate for reducing electrical usage by 1,400 megawatt hours from previous years with the use of a new air conditioning system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.