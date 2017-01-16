SU honors employees for service, achievements About 80 employees at Shippensburg University were honored for their achievements and years of service. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iEy4lV Four staff members received the Employee Recognition Award, which honors employees for their actions in one or more of five areas including innovative ideas, problem solving, team effort, customer service and community/volunteer service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.