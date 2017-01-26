State System wants to give universiti...

State System wants to give universities permanent pricing flexibility

19 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The board overseeing Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities would gain authority to allow individual campuses to permanently set in-state undergraduate tuition at levels different from the flat system-wide rate under a proposal facing a vote today. A second policy change before the State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors, meeting in Harrisburg, would enable those universities to seek board permission to permanently raise or lower other program fees based on location, student demand, cost of delivery and other factors.

