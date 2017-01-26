State System wants to give universities permanent pricing flexibility
The board overseeing Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities would gain authority to allow individual campuses to permanently set in-state undergraduate tuition at levels different from the flat system-wide rate under a proposal facing a vote today. A second policy change before the State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors, meeting in Harrisburg, would enable those universities to seek board permission to permanently raise or lower other program fees based on location, student demand, cost of delivery and other factors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Jan 19
|Susieq
|101
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec 30
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC