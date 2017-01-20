Shippensburg University announces new actinga
Shippensburg University's trustees have announced that Dr. Barbara Lyman will serve as acting president of the university, succeeding retiring President George F. "Jody" Harpster. Shippensburg University announces new acting president Shippensburg University's trustees have announced that Dr. Barbara Lyman will serve as acting president of the university, succeeding retiring President George F. "Jody" Harpster.
