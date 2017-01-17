Shepherd University names new dean of students

Wendle, who started Jan. 9, previously worked at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania where she served as an assistant dean, director of drug and alcohol services, and co-director of veteran services. At Shepherd, Wendle will oversee disability support services, the counseling center, the health center, multicultural student affairs, international students, veterans support services, the student conduct board and Title IX compliance.

