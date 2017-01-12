The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University presents Theatreworks USA's production of SEUSSICAL, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 1 & 4 p.m. Reserved tickets are $15 and are now on sale. Seussical comes to SU's Luhrs Center Jan. 22 SHIPPENSBURG, PA - The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University presents Theatreworks USA's production of SEUSSICAL, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 1 & 4 p.m. Reserved tickets are $15 and are now on sale.

