Sen. Eichelberger chairs education committee
Sen. Eichelberger chairs education committee Senators representing the Franklin County region have been tapped this year for committee posts. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kl57cJ Eichelberger said that many of his goals are the same as they were when he chaired the Senate Finance Committee last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Jan 19
|Susieq
|101
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec 30
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC