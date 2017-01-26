Provost to continue serving as SU presidenta

Provost to continue serving as SU president through search process Dr. Barbara Lyman was previously named acting president, and will continue serving as SU's interim president. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k8kxEM HARRISBURG - Dr. Barbara G. Lyman, provost and executive vice president at Shippensburg University, will continue leading the university, as interim president until a permanent president is chosen.

