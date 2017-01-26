'Predatory criminal' who kidnapped his wife, kids at gunpoint gets no mercy from Pa. court

A Cumberland County man who admitted kidnapping his estranged wife and two young children at gunpoint has failed to convince a state appeals court panel that he was punished too severely for the crime. Instead, the Superior Court judges upheld Charles W. Hinton III 's 5 1/2- to 14-year prison sentence in an opinion issued by Judge Alice Beck Dubow this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.