Police: Man retrieving confiscated propertya
A Shippensburg man who had just been released from jail and went to Shippensburg Police Department to retrieve property that had been confiscated during his arrest was charged again when police saw a baggy containing marijuana sticking Police: Man retrieving confiscated property caught with pot in his pocket SHIPPENSBURG - A Shippensburg man who had just been released from jail and went to Shippensburg Police Department to retrieve property that had been confiscated during his arrest was charged again when police saw a baggy containing marijuana sticking Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jIO58D SHIPPENSBURG - A Shippensburg man who came to Shippensburg Police Department to retrieve confiscated property after his release from jail is in trouble again after police allegedly saw marijuana in his pants pocket, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan 28
|In2peace
|4
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Jan 19
|Susieq
|101
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC