Police: Man retrieving confiscated propertya

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A Shippensburg man who had just been released from jail and went to Shippensburg Police Department to retrieve property that had been confiscated during his arrest was charged again when police saw a baggy containing marijuana sticking Police: Man retrieving confiscated property caught with pot in his pocket SHIPPENSBURG - A Shippensburg man who had just been released from jail and went to Shippensburg Police Department to retrieve property that had been confiscated during his arrest was charged again when police saw a baggy containing marijuana sticking Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jIO58D SHIPPENSBURG - A Shippensburg man who came to Shippensburg Police Department to retrieve confiscated property after his release from jail is in trouble again after police allegedly saw marijuana in his pants pocket, police said.

