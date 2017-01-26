Philadelphia man repeatedly shows inability to hide his marijuana from the police
On Monday, Cornelius Brown, 22, was charged with driving under the influence and possession with the intent to deliver "large amounts of marijuana," borough police said. Then on Thursday, after posting $10,000 bail, Brown was released from the Cumberland County Prison and went to the police station in Shippensburg to reclaim his property, police said.
