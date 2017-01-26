Pennsylvania higher ed system to look at mergers, closures
Officials say the operations of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities are being reviewed in light of falling enrollment and financial challenges - a move that could result in the merger or closure of some campuses. The system is one of the nation's largest public university systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Jan 19
|Susieq
|101
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec 30
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC