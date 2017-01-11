Man charged with sexual assault of teen

Man charged with sexual assault of teen A Shippensburg man was charged with statutory sexual assault for the second time in in five years. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2jwUWBr A Shippensburg man was charged with statutory sexual assault for the second time in in five years after having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in Adams County, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Mark Beauchat.

