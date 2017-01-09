Man charged in connection with injured baby A Shippensburg man was charged in connection to an injured 2-month-old child, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iatvzs Douglas H. Asbury, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, after authorities initiated an investigation on July 16, 2016, the report shows.

