Man charged in connection with injured baby
Man charged in connection with injured baby A Shippensburg man was charged in connection to an injured 2-month-old child, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iatvzs Douglas H. Asbury, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, after authorities initiated an investigation on July 16, 2016, the report shows.
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|7 hr
|Pink Eye
|4
|Vincent martz
|Dec 30
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
