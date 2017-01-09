Man charged in connection with injure...

Man charged in connection with injured baby

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A Shippensburg man was charged in connection to an injured 2-month-old child, police said. Douglas H. Asbury, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, after authorities initiated an investigation on July 16, 2016, the report shows.

