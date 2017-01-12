Letterkenny changes land and lives over 75 years
The federal government was negotiating for 20,400 acres in Letterkenny and Greene townships. When the deals were signed in late winter, nearly 1,000 people in 250 families had until April 1, 1942, to find new homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|7 hr
|Haywood Jablomi
|6
|Vincent martz
|Dec 30
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC