Governor Wolf Announces $3 Million in Grants to Boost Preparation for Future School Principals

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Governor Wolf and Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera today announced that LaSalle University, Shippensburg University, and Temple University have received more than $3 million in federal grant funding under the Eligible Partnership Grant Program. The program is administered and monitored through the Department of Education's Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality , and helps prepare future principals and supports elevated instructional performance in schools.

