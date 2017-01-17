Governor Wolf Announces $3 Million in Grants to Boost Preparation for Future School Principals
Governor Wolf and Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera today announced that LaSalle University, Shippensburg University, and Temple University have received more than $3 million in federal grant funding under the Eligible Partnership Grant Program. The program is administered and monitored through the Department of Education's Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality , and helps prepare future principals and supports elevated instructional performance in schools.
