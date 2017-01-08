Franklin County area police log

Franklin County area police log

Sunday Jan 8

A Chambersburg man faces theft charges for stealing several hundred dollars from a relative in December. Chambersburg Police Department filed the charges against Duaine R. Glessner, 47, this month after he failed to contact the relative and make arrangements to pay the money back, according to a police report.

