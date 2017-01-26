Franklin County area police log A Shippensburg man was cited with public drunkenness after police said he violated his probation's no drink clause. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k8xhLJ At about 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, police responded to a report of a drunk person on a porch in the 100 block of East King Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.