DA: Shippensburg police officer justified in shooting
Metcalf, 37, of Shippensburg, was parked on private property at the McCune Lumber Company on Dec. 9. After officers asked him to step out of his car, police said Metcalf jumped in the marked SUV and drove at the officer. Metcalf is in the Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 bail.
