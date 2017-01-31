Colleges tout student diversity in response toa
Although the president's executive order banning travel from seven Middle Eastern and African countries won't have an immediate impact on international students in this area, the leaders of local colleges are offering support and counsel should their Colleges tout student diversity in response to immigration ban Although the president's executive order banning travel from seven Middle Eastern and African countries won't have an immediate impact on international students in this area, the leaders of local colleges are offering support and counsel should their Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jSdGya CHAMBERSBURG - Although the president's executive order banning travel from seven Middle Eastern and African countries won't have an immediate impact on international students in this area, the leaders of local colleges are offering support and counsel should ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|21 hr
|Pappy
|102
|AARP to offer tax preparation help (Jan '11)
|Jan 28
|In2peace
|4
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 19
|Pink Eye
|7
|Vincent martz
|Dec '16
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC