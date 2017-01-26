Board of Governors appoints interim president for Shippensburg University
The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education today appointed Dr. Barbara G. Lyman, provost and executive vice president at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, to serve as the university's interim president. Dr. Lyman, who has served as the university's chief academic officer since 2008, will serve as interim president during the search for a new, permanent president to replace Dr. Jody Harpster, who retired last week.
