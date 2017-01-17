Berkosky, Gehman will marry
Angela graduated from Conestoga Valley High School, earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Shippensburg University, a Master of Business Administration from Lebanon Valley College, and achieved a Chartered Financial Analyst certification. She is a partner at ParenteBeard Wealth Management, Lancaster.
