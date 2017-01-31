Baker to run for CASD board again
Baker to run for CASD board again Dr. Dana Baker has announced he will seek reelection to the Chambersburg Area School District board of directors Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jRzdHl CHAMBERSBURG - Dr. Dana Baker has announced he will seek re-election to the Chambersburg Area School District board of directors in the May primary election. Baker currently serves as CASD's Region 1 representative, finishing his first term on the board.
