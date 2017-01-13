A tale of two libraries, expanding
A tale of two libraries, expanding Coyle Free Library and Shippensburg libraries undertake expansion projects Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jFqyoD CHAMBERSBURG - Projects to expand both the physical space and services at the region's two major libraries are moving forward, with both Coyle Free Library and Shippensburg Library expecting to move into expanded facilities in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Shippensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Jan 13
|Haywood Jablomi
|6
|Vincent martz
|Dec 30
|martz friends
|1
|Shooting investigation in Shippensburg
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on ...
|Oct '16
|Slurpz7574
|41
|vincent eugene martz
|Sep '16
|matt raffer
|1
|Biglerville man caught stealing woman's underwe... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Panty Sniffer
|6
|Shippensburg's Logan A. George set for hearing ... (Sep '13)
|Aug '16
|La la la
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shippensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC