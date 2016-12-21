Swastika, racist expletive and Trump scrawled on car at Temple

Early Thursday morning, a student walking back to her apartment took photographs of a car that had been marred with a swastika and the words "Trump 2016" and a racial expletive scrawled in snow, according to a report in TheTab.com , a college news network website. The car was parked on 16th and Montgomery, a few blocks away from Temple University's campus.

